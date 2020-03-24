|
|
John T. Pothier, 64, died on March 20, 2020 at Care One in Lowell after a long battle with Alzheimers Disease. Born in Marblehead on April 21, 1955, he was the son of the late Louis and Marie Pothier. A 1972 graduate of Marblehead High School, he went on to receive a B.A. in Government from Bates College and a Masters Degree in Political Science from Yale University. He served as a visiting instructor at both the University of Michigan Ann Arbor and Wesleyan University, where he also was the Director of Institution Research from 1991-2000. John then served as Associate Director of Research for the CT Department of Higher Education until his retirement. Predeceased by his parents and brother Edward, he is survived by his sister Janet Wall and her husband Douglas of Harrison Maine, his sister Carol Neumann and her husband Kevin of Marblehead, his brother Richard of North Adams, MA, and several nephews. Services will be arranged at a later date through Murphy Funeral Home in Salem, MA. If desired, contributions may be made in Johns memory to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund 34 Washington St Ste 310 Wellesley Hills, MA 02481-1903
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020