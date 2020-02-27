|
|
John Wesley Turner passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. He was 86 years old, born on March 17, 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts. John graduated from Gardner, MA high school in 1950 and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Colby College, in 1955. After college, he graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. He had two passions that determined his career choices - the sea and the sky. After he completed his tour of duty with the Coast Guard, he pursued his passion of finding a job in the sky. He was determined to become an airline pilot and through years of hard work and sacrifice, he accomplished his goal and became a Captain with Eastern Airlines. His avocation was singing. He was a member of the chorale group, the Colby 8, in college and for years a valued member of the choir at the Old North Church, in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Many complimentary remarks were made about John from friends and acquaintances after learning about his death. They were all heartfelt - "a man of high integrity - a great guy - so talented - a true gentleman" the one said immediately was "he was such a nice guy." Johns family had many loving family members who predeceased him, including his daughter, Jill Mercier. His brother, Thomas Wilder and the one person who influenced his life the most, his loving mother, Frances M. Wilder. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Claire Bailey Turner, who was always by his side, her sister Christine Bailey, his son, Jeff Turner, sisters Priscilla Ambrose and Constance Wilder, brothers Deane Turner and Sam Cady, his grandchildren Anne Mercier, Michael Mercier and Mathew Mercier, a cousin and nieces and nephews whose lives he shaped. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Murphy Funeral Home, Salem, MA. A memorial service will be held at the Old North Church, 35 Washington Street, Marblehead, MA, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www. murphyfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the through the website www. woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020