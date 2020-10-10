Jonathan Burke

With great sadness we announce the passing of Jonathan Jack Burke of Castine, Maine. He left this world on Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. There is a tribute to Jack, honoring his life in stories and pictures at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/hcMYCPNKOZS4EBm54fzSNY_?domain=jackburketribute.com. There will be a celebration to honor Jack once its safe for all of us to gather together again. If you would like to make a donation in his mem ory, please consider contributing to the Jack Burke Travel Award Fund http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/LrUlCQWKP0I6jnqN6hPCoRS?domain=jackburketribute.com.