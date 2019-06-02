|
|
Jonathan Pope, Parker Hart Switzer, age 63 at his home in Manhattan, NYC on May 9, 2019 of complications from heart disease and COPD. Raised in Marblehead and a 1977 graduate of Boston University, Jonathan, known to many as Jonny or JP, relocated to NYC in 1984 where he was a commercial real estate broker until his retirement. Predeceased by his father Lawrence C Switzer and stepfather Walter L Abel, Jonathan is survived by his mother Eleanor (Pope) Ammen, brother David Switzer, sister Katherine Pelletier, half sister Karen Gelband, nieces Sarah Pazdziorny, Rachel Novello, Hannah Pelletier, and Emma Switzer, and nephew Daniel Switzer, along with countless friends who were drawn to his sharp wit, intelligence, and charm. Jonathan was a lifelong supporter of progressive causes, and donated generously of his time and money to a number of charities. Donations in his memory can be made to the LGBT Community Center (gay center.org). A memorial service is planned, details TBD.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from June 2 to June 9, 2019