Jonathan Standish Green, former investment banker, world traveler, and loyal friend, died at 82 on July 13, 2020 at his home in Marblehead surrounded by his loving family due to complications of chronic pneumonia. Jonathan was born in Boston, MA and spent his early years in Middletown CT with his mother, Helen, father, Samuel, and siblings, Sam and Gwen. Jonathans parents were professors at Wesleyan University. Growing up in a household of academics and artists instilled in him a perpetual curiosity, a passion for learning and global exploration, and an appreciation for aesthetics. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown, CT. There he began an accomplished running career that would earn him the title of CT state champion for the mile. Jonathan would go on to run over 10 marathons, including New York, Boston, and Dublin. Even at this young age, Jonathan demonstrated a discipline and tenacity that would help him succeed in a challenging career and navigate the struggles he would face. Jonathan would famously train for his marathons by pushing his car up neighborhood hills! Jonathan graduated from Bowdoin College, Class of 1960, with a BA in Economics. At Bowdoin, he was the co-captain of the track team and a member of the Delta Sigma Fraternity. His devotion to learning and dedication to Bowdoin College inspired his lifelong active participation in the alumni community. As a fundraiser and volunteer, he dedicated himself to supporting the academic institution he loved. Jonathan was a Trustee Emeritus, Class Agent, and Chair of the Alumni Committee. Jonathan won the prestigious Polar Bear Award for a lifetime of service to the College. Following Bowdoin, he enlisted in the US Army and became a Lieutenant in the Signal Corps. During his time in the military he continued to demonstrate a dedication to public service. Upon his return from the Army, he enrolled in Haas Business School at University of California at Berkeley, where he received his MBA in 1964. After earning his MBA, Jonathan moved to NY with his first wife Sheila, where they had their two children Jeff and Hillary. Raising his family in Brooklyn Heights involved city adventures with his kids and family trips to their vacation home in Brewster on Cape Cod. In New York, he would begin his 15-year career in commercial and investment banking at JP Morgan, with a focus on operations in Latin America. He would also cultivate his enthusiasm for music, particularly jazz, blues, and rock'n'roll. Jonathans work ethic and commitment to being the best at what he did would inspire him to work in both the US and South America. He would spend several years living in Argentina, falling in love with the culture, music, and the language. For the rest of his life, his deep attachment to Latin America would bring him back time and time again. Jonathan would follow his time at JP Morgan with the founding and running of a private bank in New York and Puerto Rico, Union Trust Co. Always willing to take risks in the pursuit of something great, the initiative to start this bank exemplified his work ethic and his courage. His next career pursuits would bring him to Boston, where he would meet his current wife Kay and children, Todd and Brittany. In Boston, he took on the role of vice president at a private investment bank. Throughout his life, Jonathan demonstrated a unique perseverance that not only helped him achieve his goals, but would also help him endure devastating heartbreak. In 2000, Jonathan lost his son Jeff to cancer. They shared a love of music, the same sense of dry wit, and a willingness to pursue a unique path. A few years after the loss of his son, Jonathan was diagnosed with cancer not once, but twice. The same determination that would help him through these painful experiences would also give him the strength to continue to help others despite his own loss. These losses would also motivate Jonathan in his commitment to a spiritual path and instill in him a desire to live life to its fullest. Jonathan would then transfer his skills as an investment banker into a career in fundraising, He would spend the rest of his career pursuing meaningful work in non-profit fundraising at Brandeis University and Hebrew SeniorLife. Jonathan retired in 2009 in Marblehead where he lived with his wife Kay. But even in retirement, he never stopped learning, traveling, and experiencing new things. He was a frequent concert-goer and avid sports fan. Jonathan loved to share what he was passionate about with friends and family. With his children, he shared his love of music, his deep appreciation for art, and his unending curiosity about the world. He treasured visits with his grandchildren, Abbey and Zachary, whom he adored. He maintained lifelong friendships with fraternity brothers, fellow graduate students, and co-workers. He had a dedication to mentoring that allowed him to both share his many interests and help others pursue theirs. Jonathan will be remembered as a loyal friend, an eternal optimist, a great competitor, a class act, and, above all, a true renaissance man. Jonathan is survived by his beloved wife Kay, son Todd Johnston of Boston, daughter Brittany Johnston of New York, daughter Hillary Green and husband Stephen Kelkenberg, and his grandchildren Abbey and Zachary of Buffalo, NY. The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Jonathans Life to be held on Saturday, August 1st at 11:00am, outdoors in the church garden at Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead, MA. Arrangements are being handled by the Murphy Funeral Home. For more information and online guestbook, please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.murphyfuneral home.com
. In lieu of flowers, the Green/Johnston family suggests that donations in Jonathans memory be made to The Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund, Bowdoin College, a place that he loved so much and where he was loved by so many. Bowdoin College, 4100 College Station, Brunswick, ME 04011.