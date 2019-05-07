|
Joseph Charles Flood, 87, of Marblehead, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a brief illness. Free spirit, Irish storyteller, devoted father of six, loving grandfather of eight, he had boundless positivity and a giving spirit. He married a farm-girl-turned-musician from Iowa, Shirley Joan Flood (d. 2008), and they raised their family in Lynn. Joe was Assistant Manager at the Harvard Club, Vice President of the Seiler Corporation and Owner/Operator of the Sheepscot Bay Corporation at Newagen Inn, a family-run summer resort on the coast of Maine. He later worked for FCD and was actively engaged as an educator. A counselor and passionate friend, Papa Joe never met a stranger. He inspired countless people in the community through his outreach. In lieu of flowers, donations to or a are appreciated. We will celebrate Joes life on Sunday, May 19th from 1-4pm at Gerry 5 VFA, 210 Beacon Street in Marblehead.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 7 to May 14, 2019