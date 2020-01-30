|
Joseph Giuffrida of Marblehead MA passed away peacefully in hospice care in Stuart Fl. on January 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Joe was born in Bronx NY on Sept 24, 1927, growing up in Lawrence and later HaverhillMA,where he graduated St James High School. He answered the call to serve his country at age 16, becoming a radio operator on merchant ships during World War II. Joe attended Northeastern University, Boston where he studied electrical engineering. His studies there enabled Joe to join Hytron corp. of Salem MA where he developed the 120-degree method for providing red white and blue colors to replace former black and white TV sets. This was before Hytrons merger with Columbia Broadcasting System. It was there that he met Bernie whom he married in 1953. Joe joined EG&G in 1960, retiring as Sr. Vice President in 1987. During this time, Joe and family lived in Peabody, and later, Marblehead MA. He was an avid boater and an emeritus member of the Boston Yacht Club of Marblehead, MA, cruising the coasts of Maine and Cape Cod each summer aboard a succession of boats named 'Bernetta'. Upon retiring, Joe enjoyed piloting his boat to Florida every fall, returning home to Marblehead each spring. Joe was pre-deceased in 1994 by Bernie with whom he shared over 40 years of marriage. He leaves behind Shirley Dodge, his devoted spouse of 21 years. He also leaves Paul Giuffrida of Port Hueneme, CA, Clare Giuffrida of Salem MA, Susan Sills of Palm Desert CA, Mark LaCroix of Ipswich MA, Wayne LaCroix of Andover MA, Keith LaCroix of Williston VT. A donation fund has been created in Joes memory and directed to the Doc Edgerton MIT Scholarship Fund. Checks payable to: MIT Office of Memorial Gifts, 600 Memorial Drive, Room W98-500 Cambridge, MA 02139. Please note on check memo that the gift is in memory of Joseph Giuffrida for the Class of 1966 Doc Edgerton Scholarship Fund. Also donations may be submitted through the URL
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020