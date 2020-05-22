|
Joseph Penni died peacefully at home in Boxford on May 7th, 2020. He was a long time Marblehead resident who graduated Marblehead high in 1946. Son of Samuel and Frances Penni, Marblehead residents will fondly remember Joe from Pennis Market in downtown Marblehead where he always had time to visit and answer questions which endeared him to so many of the customers and helped make Pennis Market the institution that it was. Joe changed direction and in his mid 40s went to Salem State and then on to work at The Boston Insurance Center until his retirement. Joe was a sweet natured gentleman, who could always be depended on to provide help and guidance for family and relatives over the years. In fact, he would usually help just about anyone who needed help. He was regular churchgoer at Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead and then at Saint Michaels Parish in North Andover. He was happiest gardening in his yard and loved bringing roses from his garden to the church. Joseph relocated to Boxford in the early 1980s where he spent the remaining 37 years of his life. He enjoyed participating in the annual cancer walk in Salem and the family get-together afterwards, and was honored by the North Shore Cancer Center for his generous support of the institution at a special dinner in 2002. During his final years he succumbed to the effects of dementia where he remained at home, tended to by his family and a group of wonderful home health aides. To the end he remained (mostly) in good cheer and kept his sweet gentlemanly personality throughout all the confusion and physical challenges. He is survived, and will be missed by his beloved wife Marjorie, his 4 sons Jay, Sam, Rob, and Jon, his grandson Simon, his sister Anne Penni, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 22 to May 29, 2020