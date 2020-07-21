Joseph R. Wilson of Braselton, GA, died on 12 January 2013 after a brief illness. He was 87 years old. Born in Redlands, CA, son of the late Dr. Joseph and the late LaRuth (Homes) Wilson, he attended Southern California Military Academy at Long Beach, CA, for eight years and graduated from Susan Miller Dorsey High School at Los Angeles in 1941. He entered the Naval Academy at the age of eighteen in 1943 and graduated with the 18th Company, Class of 1947, in June of 1946. He was associate editor of the Lucky Bag and spent his spare time sailing in DANDY. While in the service, he served in COWLE (DMS-39), PCE-871, PGM-16, PC-581 and FURSE (DDR-882). While serving in FURSE, the ship was awarded the Battle Efficiency 'E' pennant for the Atlantic Fleet. He served at the Naval Academy as a marine engineering instructor. He received an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California in 1956. Following his resignation in 1954, he joined the Avco Corporation, where he stayed until his retirement in 1980. While with Avco, he functioned as Director of Flight Test, Director of Reliability, Director of all Minuteman Re-entry Systems, Managing Director of Saudi Arabian Coast Guard Operations and as Director of Industrial and Commercial Gas Turbine Programs. He served six years as chairman of the personnel board and three years on the school committee for the town of Wakefield, MA. In addition, he served there as local chairman of the Republican Party. He also was vice-president of Bear Hill Golf Club at Stoneham, MA. He married Natalie Lyon May in 1950. She survives him, along with their son, J. Randall Wilson Jr. and his wife, Montez of Warrenton, VA; their daughter, Susan Lyon Yatsinko and her husband, Robert D.; granddaughter, S. Rebecca of Sugar Hill, GA; and his sister, LaRuth (Wilson) Haverfield of Amarillo, TX. Graveside services will be held at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead, MA, at a later date.



