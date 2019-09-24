|
Judith A. (Jellison) Fitzgerald, 70, of Marblehead passed away on Tuesday afternoon, September 17, 2019 at North Shore Medical Center surrounded by family. She is the loving wife of Edward L. Fitzgerald with whom she shared 48 very happy years of marriage. Judy was born August 21, 1949 in Marblehead, she is the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen J. (Rourke) Jellison. She was a true "Header" born and raised in Marblehead. After raising her children in Swampscott it was her dream to return home to retire back in Marblehead, just as she did. She was a graduate of Marblehead High School Class of 1967, going on to North Shore Community College receiving a degree in business. Judy worked as the Controller of the former Phil Ross Electronics at Shetland Park for many years until taking an early retirement. Judy had spoken many years about leaving the office world to open her own sub shop where she could talk to people all day making only the best sandwiches. While she never ventured into starting her own business, she was the happiest when working in Marblehead High School Cafeteria. She enjoyed watching the kids and loved everything about Marblehead; the school spirit brought her much joy. She treasured the time she spent with family. She loved going to Footbridge beach in Ogunquit, Maine. She enjoyed fishing, cruising through beautiful Marblehead Harbor on her Bost on Whaler and was always up for an adven ture. Judy loved craft fairs, flea markets, watching Antiques Roadshow, American history and frequently checked-in on her patients on her medical shows. She leaves behind her loving husband Ed Fitzgerald of Marblehead, a daughter Heather A. Fitzgerald of Marblehead, her sons Timothy M. Fitzgerald his wife Elizabeth F. Fitzgerald of Swampscott, and Ryan E. Fitzgerald and his fiance Hayley of Portland Maine. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren that she adored; Casey, Jordan, Cailyn, Tyler, Jackson, Harrison, Mckayla, Arianna, Johanna, Bailey, Malikia, and Kane. She is also survived by her niece, Jody, nephew, Bobby, her cousins, Ann, Al, Beth, Jay, Ray, Holly and Kim, as well as her brother Robert of Florida. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dr. Arland A. Dirlam Chapel at Waterside Cemetery, 294 W. Shore Drive, Marblehead. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. To share a memory or an online condolence please visit ww.eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019