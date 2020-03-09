|
Judith Ellen Langan Martin of Marblehead, died peacefully on March 6th, 2020 surrounded by her family at in Danvers. Judith was born on September 3, 1937 in Swampscott to Eugene and Mildred Langan. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. In her early years, she worked as a secretary at Sylvania in Peabody. In later years she worked for various insurance companies including Charles Slee Insurance Agency in Marblehead. She was a wonderful cook and famous for her Seafood Casserole and had a remarkable sense of humor. She was a surrogate mother for many friends and family. She is survived by her sister Patricia Duffy of New Hampshire, her brother John Langan of Maine, her sister Jean Krajeski of Salem and her late brother Paul Langan of Marblehead. She leaves behind her children Peter Martin and his wife Mary Ellen of Freeland, Maryland, Kathy and Dan Dearing of Lisbon Falls, Maine and Thomas Martin and his wife Celia of Marblehead. Her grandchildren Danny Dearing and his wife Molly, Lily Dearing, Cara Martin, John Patrick Martin, Erin Martin, Sarah Martin and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her longtime companion Bowdoin Crowninshield and her former husband Peter Martin. Visiting hours will be held at the Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on March 10th from 4- 8p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on March 11th at 11a.m. Burial will follow at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead, Ma. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via . To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020