I remember Judy Jacoby as an amazing teacher of the fifth grade over at Old Mill School, Wall, NJ. I was growing all kinds of plants since 5 years old, and I did an oral report on floral design. She and Mrs Hahn came over and watched, and, what was suppose be a ten minute thing lasted a half hour. Mrs Jacoby, asked me if I grew zinnias. I told her everything and to Miracle Grow them once a week. She had 6' tall zinnias every year since. Such an inspiration. We all loved her so. Greg Wolek

Greg WOLEK

Student