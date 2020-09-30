Judith L. Swanson (nee Palmer) passed away peacefully September 26, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Gloucester, MA. She was born in Salem MA on September 11, 1936 to Leigh J. and Genevieve Palmer, the middle of five siblings (4 girls and 1 boy). She attended elementary school in Salem, moved with her family to Marblehead in 1948, and graduated from Marblehead High School in 1954. She was well liked and a good student in high school where she played many sports and was a head cheerleader. After graduation, she was a bank teller in Boston where she met her husband Dale Swanson, moved to Quincy MA, and began to raise a family of two boys | Clayton and Eric Swanson. The family moved to Pelham MA for six years where she was an active member of the community and was integral in helping her husband obtain his PhD in economics at the University of Massachusetts. A passion for adventure led the family to move to Fairbanks, Alaska, where Dale was a Professor at the University of Alaska. Judy embraced all the wonderful things Alaska has to offer such as hunting, fishing, camping, exploring, and was a vibrant part of the university community. After the sudden death of her husband five years later, Judy returned to Pelham MA where she continued to raise and care for her two young boys. She began working part time and embarked on a new career, enrolling at the University of Massachusetts to learn accounting. She went on to become a senior executive and Treasurer at a large road construction company (All States Asphalt, Inc.). Wherever Judy went she made friends easily and maintained those friendships throughout her life. She was well liked and had a tremendous sense of humor and put people at ease with her caring ways. Her hobbies were extensive. There was so much she was interested in: travel, nature, foreign cultures, gardening. She was a passionate birdwatcher and an avid reader in every subject from science to history to ancient and modern classics. Judy had a very intelligent and curious mind, was very wise, and shared her always-positive outlook about life and lifes lessons. For the past 18 years, Judy greatly enjoyed her home with its beautiful flower gardens and views of Gloucester harbor. She was surrounded by family; her son Clayton living with and helping care for her; her son Eric and daughter-in-law Lynne next door, and regular visits by grandchildren which she loved very much. She had regular visits and calls with many close friends, siblings, and nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved. Her dog Milli brought great joy and comfort to her. Judith was predeceased by her husband Dale Swanson and survived by her sons Clayton and Eric and daughter-in-law Lynne Swanson of Gloucester, her siblings Valerie Palmer of Hilton Head, SC, Lorelle Viselli of Gorham, ME, Amelia McKenney of Rye, NH, and Leigh Jud Palmer of Jefferson, ME. Cherished grandmother of Zach Swanson of Seattle, WA, & Kate Swanson of Gloucester, MA. Judy was vibrant and beautiful inside and out and still had so much love to give and receive. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Arrangements: A Zoom video memorial (an easy to use online virtual service) will be held Thursday October 8th, 6PM EST. For more information please contact Eric Swanson at elkzjnk@comcast.net. There will be a memorial service on Friday, October 9 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home, 142 Elm Street, Marblehead, MA 01945. Burial will follow at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead, MA. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Judys honor may be made to Cape Ann Animal Aid: www.capeannanimalaid.org
