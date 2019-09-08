|
|
Judith M. Judy (Mace) Ehrhart, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at MVHS at St. Lukes Healthcare with her loving family at her side. Born in Marblehead, Massachusetts on July 28, 1939, Judy was the daughter of the late Andrew Y. and Hilda R. (Berry) Mace. She was a graduate of Marblehead High School and continued her education at Bryant College where she earned an Associate degree in Accounting. Judy was employed as a Planning Coordinator for the Town of Wall in New Jersey, a job she loved because she felt fortunate to have an integral role in improvements to foster growth. Her leisure interests included reading, quilting, and watercolor painting, a pursuit in which she was uniquely gifted. Judy is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas E. and Carolyn Ehrhart and their children, twins Cassie Ehrhart and Eric Ehrhart; and Robert A. and Tammie Ehrhart and her children Erich and Emily, Christine, and Jackson. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Cynthia Mace and her children, Jennifer and William Keyes, and Suzanne and Ed Waters and their children, Emma Keyes, John Keyes, and Megan Waters. She was predeceased by her brother, John A. Mace. The family will honor and commemorate Judys life at a private time. It was Judys wish that her body be donated to the SUNY Upstate Medical University/ Anatomical Gift Program to enhance the education of medical students and benefit research for future generations. Online tributes at: www. EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019