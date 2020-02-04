|
June (Crossley) Gallo, age 98 of Swampscott, died peacefully on January 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. June was raised in Everett, then spent several years living in Yarmouth, graduating from Yarmouth High School. She met her late husband, Alphonse Gallo while living in Yarmouth, and then moved to Swampscott, where she raised her children, and lived there for over 70 years. June was an avid golfer, being a member of Beverly Golf and Tennis, as well as Royal Wood in Naples, FL. She was proud to be the first in her family to score a hole-in-one. Her great passion was playing competitive contract bridge, often traveling for tournaments eventually becoming a Life Master. She enjoyed bridge well into her 90s and her family credits this for her maintaining a sharp mind into her later years. Junes greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was an excellent cook, and her home was always a place for family gatherings; pool parties, holiday parties, and watching her beloved Patriots. June and Al spent 20 winters in Naples, FL enjoying golf and the beach but her greatest joy was having her family visit and spend many memorable times together. She will be dearly missed. June is survived by her children; Patricia and Robert Clark of Salem, Philip and Nancy Gallo of Marblehead, Paul and Johanna Gallo of Marblehead, seven grandchildren; Robert Jr. and Kristen Clark, Fred and Monina Clark, Christopher Gallo, Kimberly and Brian Hornblower, Erik Gallo, Patrick and Melissa Gallo, Evan Gallo, 10 great grandchildren; Andrew Clark, Katelyn Clark, Halle Gallo, Hayden Gallo, Jamison Gallo, Justin Clark, Julia Clark, Turner Gallo, Regan Gallo, and Campbell Gallo. She was predeceased in 2008 by her beloved husband of 65 years, Alphonse Gallo. Private family services will be held. Online guestbook at www. Solimine.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020