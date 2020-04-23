|
Junia "June" Dunham Kennedy, 86, passed away suddenly on April 1, 2020 in Beverly Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, W. David Kennedy of Beverly. Raised in Swampscott, June was the daughter of George Dunham, Jr. and Janet Rothwell Way. After her father passed away when she was young, June became the stepdaughter of John S. Way. June earned her associates degree from Colby Junior College for Women and enjoyed her time as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines and TWA before raising her 3 sons in Marblehead. Later in life, June took up golfing and loved to get on the links with "the Ladies". She was also a faithful congregant of the First Congregational Church of Hamilton and really enjoyed volunteering and seeing her friends there. More recently, June was a resident of the Ocean View senior living community in Beverly, and enjoyed socializing with family and friends. June was predeceased by her brother, Jack Way, and is survived by her brothers Terry Dunham and Richard Dunham. She is also survived by her sons John Gilbert and his wife Staci Gilbert; Bradley Gilbert and his wife Tara Gilbert; and Mark Gilbert and his wife Pamela McKay. Also surviving her are her grandchildren Haley Nadas, Jack Woodson Gilbert, Molly Gilbert, Madison Gilbert, Devon Gilbert, Taylor Gilbert and Jack Stillman McKay Gilbert; and her great-grandchildren Perry Nadas and Stella Nadas. June also leaves her stepdaughter Mary Kennedy and her stepson Jonathan Kennedy. June will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Junes memory to the First Congregational Church of Hamilton memorial fund (https://www.fcchamilton.org/give). Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020