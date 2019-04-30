|
Karen B. Fraser passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, April 20. A longtime Marblehead resident, Karen worked at the Marblehead Housing Authority for many years, first on the maintenance crew and eventually, after earning her bachelors degree, as the Executive Director. She is survived by her children, JoEllen, Alan, and Sara, son-in-law Colin and daughter-in-law Carol, her sister Marilyn, brother Alan, cousin Pamela, grandsons Aidan and Emmet, niece and nephews Charles, Gregory, Alex, and Kelley, her partner Michael Alkonis and her beloved dog Cindy. She would be proud to have donations made in her name to the Northeast Animal Shelter or Great Dog Rescue New England.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019