Karen Bostley Smith, 56, formerly of Marblehead and of Duxbury, passed away on May 27, 2020. She was born to Paul Bostley and the late Alice Roy Bostley on May 28, 1963, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Karen graduated from Marblehead High School, Fisher College, and Massasoit Community College. She married John Smith in 1987, and they lived together in Duxbury for thirty years. Karen was an accomplished respiratory therapist, working at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Boston Medical Center. She passed her love of the medical field to her daughter, Rachael. Karen was immensely proud of her work and her family; she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Karen is survived by her loving husband, John, and her three children: Thomas Smith of Weymouth, MA; Heather Smith of Charlotte, NC; and Rachael Smith of Duxbury, MA, her father Paul Bostley and his wife Barbara of Peabody, her brother Paul Bostley Jr of Ipswich and brother Scott Bostley and his wife Heidi of Marblehead. She is predeceased by her mother Alice Roy Bostley and Nancy Bostley. The memorial ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4 p.m-7 p.m. at the Bartlett Funeral Home in Plymouth, MA. A mass will take place Wednesday June 3 at 10 a.m. at the St. Marys Parish in Plymouth, MA. The family asks that, in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made in Karen Smiths name to either: Nancamp at www.nancamp.org St. Jude at www.stjude.org
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.