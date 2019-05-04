|
MARBLEHEAD Karen Gerasimowicz Peake passed away on April 29, 2019. Born in Salem on December 3, 1962 and raised in Danvers, Karen was a long time resident of Marblehead. Karen raised two children; Nicole Sara Simpkins, a professor at Macalester College in Minnesota, and Christopher Peake a sophomore at UMASS Dartmouth. Sailing was her great passion. She was at times a competitor, mechanic, navigator, tactician, and leader. Karen was the founder of the Boston Yacht Club Youth Sailing Program and a licensed Coast Guard Captain. Karen knew how to navigate in pea soup fog, could reef the sails in squalls, and lead a crew through it all. As the owner and captain of several sailboats, she ran racing campaigns and also loved to cruise. She could jump on any sailboat in any position and take control. Karen had several roles in her professional life. As a teacher, she was known to be caring and passionate. Working in Marblehead, Salem, Lynn, and Peabody, students loved her interactive and thought-provoking persona. Later she used her Masters Degree and experience at several educational companies. Karen was a member at the Rock and Row rowing club in Marblehead and the Skimos Ski Club in Jackson, NH, and was a past member of the Boston Yacht Club, Dolphin Yacht Club, and Marblehead Yacht Club. Karen was also a volunteer at Sail Salem and Heeling Winds encouraging others to follow her love of sailing. Whether on land or on sea, her talents knew no bounds. She will continue to be loved and missed by her family and friends. Karen will be remembered at a Memorial Service on Monday, May 6 at 10am at the Old North Church, 35 Washington Street in Marblehead. A celebration of life this will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to SailSalem.org or WonderFundMa.org. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. Please visit the online guestbook at www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
