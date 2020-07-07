Kathleen Melkonian

Kathleen (Howard) Melkonian of North Reading, passed away on July 3rd, 2020 after a long illness. She was 68 years old. Kathy was born on August 8th, 1951 in Lynn, MA to the late Joseph & Mary (Reardon) Howard. She grew up in Swampscott, MA, and attended St. Marys High School in Lynn. As a young adult, she trained to become an X-ray technician at Lynn hospital, and enjoyed caring for patients throughout her career. Kathy valued her family above all else. Her love for her family (not to mention her ability as a skillful cook) was obvious to everyone who attended one of her elaborate and welcoming holiday meals. Kathy loved nature walks along the Kancamagus highway and the beaches of Aruba; she had a fondness for pugs and was an avid birder, participating in Cornells Great Backyard Bird Count almost every year. She is survived by her beloved husband Ralph K. Melkonian, and her loving children, Joanne E. (Melkonian) Sordillo and her husband Robert, John J. Melkonian and his wife Tarryn, and Lisa M. Melkonian. She was the proud grandmother of four delightful grandchildren, Caroline and Cameron Sordillo, and Stella and Jack Melkonian. She is also survived by her sister Elaine (Howard) Vousboukis, her two brothers, Joseph and David Howard, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to CurePSP (www.psp.org
). To send an online condolence to the family please visit www.barilefuneral.com
or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome
Barile Family Funeral Home Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories 781-438-2280