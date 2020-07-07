1/1
Kathleen Marie ONeill Barrett died peacefully from natural causes with her brother at her side at Advinia Salem on July 2, 2020. Born at Salem Hospital on February 13, 1939, Kathy lived her entire life in Marblehead, leaving only to attend and graduate with honors from Emmanuel College. She then went on to work for 45 years as a Staff Assistant in the Information Center at MIT, a career she loved. Pre-deceased by her parents, Dr. Thomas G and Kathleen H Barrett, Kathy is survived by her beloved brother, Tom. She also leaves many cousins and her dearest friend, Pat Donovan, all whom she loved and who easily loved her in return. Kathy will be buried next to her parents at Waterside Cemetery and will happily reside on a hillside in Marblehead for eternity. Services will be private. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please do so to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead or to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
