Kerrin Amy McCarthy, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2020. Kerrin was born in Boston, MA to Dianne and the late William McCarthy. She is also survived by her brother, Michael and his wife, Patricia and her niece and nephews (Molly, Finn and Gray) of Weston, CT. Kerrin graduated from Marblehead High School in 1993 and went on to attend Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio on a swimming scholarship. Kerrin was an extremely accomplished swimmer and athlete growing up. She spent most of her adult life in Marblehead, MA working and pursuing her passions in massage therapy and Yoga. Kerrins enjoyment in life came from her love of family, playing with her niece and nephews, her dog Lola of 13 years, hiking and traveling. A Mass of Christian Burial with masks and social distancing required, will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead. A private burial will take place following the Mass at Waterside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in memory of Kerrin McCarthy be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church at https://star oftheseamarblehead.church giving.com/
