Lauren Souza, 69, a longtime Marblehead resident, passed away peacefully at her home in Marblehead. Born in Santa Maria, California, Lauren was the beloved daughter of the late Wilbur and Marilyn (Herrick) Souza. She was the loving mother of Alanna Hughes and her husband, Andrew Smith, of East Boston and Brendan Hughes of South Boston; the dear sister of Carol Ciavarelli and her husband, Anthony, of Lake Oswego, OR; the cherished aunt of Gina and Greg Chandler of Lake Oswego, OR, and the great aunt of Katie and TJ Carver, of Spokane, WA and Jennifer Chandler of Waco, TX. She is also survived by many close friends. She was a graduate of Santa Maria High Schools class of 1968 and earned her Bachelors Degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and her Masters Degree from Boston University. She worked as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines for over 35 years. Lauren treasured time with family and the girls, as her friends were known, especially traveling the world, hosting parties and holidays, and walking in the outdoors. She especially enjoyed horseback riding, traveling to Europe and National Parks, and, when her parents were still alive, family trips to Lake Tahoe, CA where some of her childrens fondest memories were made. Lauren will be remembered as a kind and thoughtful woman, often sending messages and gifts to family and friends. She will be remembered as someone who dearly loved animals, focused on health and well-being, and had an eye for beauty and design. She will also be remembered as a friendly, fun, and inclusive person, befriending others easily. She was well-read and passionate about expressing her opinions, making others think. She will sincerely be missed by all who knew her. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MSPCA | Angell Fund via www. mspca.org/donate or to Forward Stride via https://forwardstride.org/donate/. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.eustisandcornell funeralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019