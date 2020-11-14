1/1
Lawrence R. Ponsford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Larry Rollin Ponsford 81; architect and urban planner; born in Minneapolis, formerly of Marblehead, MA; passed away peacefully at home in Chicago. Dear brother of Margaret Micki (Robert) Hansen of North Richland Hills, TX and MaryEllen Ponsford of Chicago; former spouse of Audrey Runnels, Louise Gish, and Nancy Nelson; fond step-father of Stephen Weinress and Margo Murray. Son of the late Rollin Wyman Ponsford and Frances Sweeney Ponsford. Larry earned his B.A. in Architecture from the University of Minnesota and his M.A. in Urban Design from Harvard University. He designed several new towns, serving as Director of Design for large scale real estate developers, Supervisor of Development Review at a Washington DC-area planning agency, and Director of Development at Techworld International Developers, Inc., Washington, D.C. where he Coordinated 25-consultant team in design of $340 million project including a trade center, 800-room hotel, conference center and parking. He was a practicing architect/partner at ICO Urban Design, President of the National Capital Chapter of the American Planning Association and an Assistant Professor of Architecture at Carnegie-Mellon and Washington Universities. Larry loved sailing, fishing, swimming, scuba diving, woodworking, photography, and travel. He also became a craftsman when he designed and hand-built a wooden canoe (his stepson is now the lucky owner of this treasure). Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Art Institute of Chicago, https://sales.artic.edu/donate. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved