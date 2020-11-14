Lawrence Larry Rollin Ponsford 81; architect and urban planner; born in Minneapolis, formerly of Marblehead, MA; passed away peacefully at home in Chicago. Dear brother of Margaret Micki (Robert) Hansen of North Richland Hills, TX and MaryEllen Ponsford of Chicago; former spouse of Audrey Runnels, Louise Gish, and Nancy Nelson; fond step-father of Stephen Weinress and Margo Murray. Son of the late Rollin Wyman Ponsford and Frances Sweeney Ponsford. Larry earned his B.A. in Architecture from the University of Minnesota and his M.A. in Urban Design from Harvard University. He designed several new towns, serving as Director of Design for large scale real estate developers, Supervisor of Development Review at a Washington DC-area planning agency, and Director of Development at Techworld International Developers, Inc., Washington, D.C. where he Coordinated 25-consultant team in design of $340 million project including a trade center, 800-room hotel, conference center and parking. He was a practicing architect/partner at ICO Urban Design, President of the National Capital Chapter of the American Planning Association and an Assistant Professor of Architecture at Carnegie-Mellon and Washington Universities. Larry loved sailing, fishing, swimming, scuba diving, woodworking, photography, and travel. He also became a craftsman when he designed and hand-built a wooden canoe (his stepson is now the lucky owner of this treasure). Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Art Institute of Chicago, https://sales.artic.edu/donate
