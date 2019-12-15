|
Lawrence William Crozier Procter, age 76 years, dear loving husband of Phyllis (Haley) Procter with whom he shared 43 years of marriage, went to heaven Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019 at the Advinia Care of Salem. Born in Brighton, he was the son of Pauline (Cornnors) Procter of Naples, FL and the late John H. Procter. He attended Tower School in Marblehead, Emerson School for Boys in Exeter, NH and graduated from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham. He continued his education at Burdett College in Lynn in accounting. Mr. Procter was employed with the United States Postal Service working as a window/ bulk clerk. He was employed there for 37 years until his retirement. He was a member of Glovers Marblehead Regiment and the Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor. Surviving him in addition to his loving and devoted wife and mother are his sisters, Pamela Driscoll and her husband William, Kathryn Schneider and her husband David, his sisters-in-law Judith Davidson and her husband Ronald, Nancy Sweet and her husband John, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was also the son of the late Lawrence W. Crozier who was killed during WWII and buried in the Netherlands before Lawrence was born. His visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St, corner of North St, Salem from 5 to 8 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Ave, Marblehead at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cushing Academy, 39 School St., Ashburnham, MA 01430. Burial in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. For additional information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.MurphyFuneralHome. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019