|
|
Leo T. Fallon Jr., 60, formerly of Peabody, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Atrium Assisted Living in Danvers. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Leo T. Sr. and Maureen M. (Corcoran) Fallon. He was raised in Peabody and graduated from Peabody High School, class of 1977. He continued his education earning a bachelors degree in business from North Adams State College, class of 1981. Mr. Fallon had been employed as vice president of Hellman, Jordan Management Company, Inc. in Boston until the time of his retirement. Leo had a passion and love for the ocean and sailing. He was a lifetime member of the Boston Yacht Club in Marblehead and was the waterfront Chairman of the Club. He was an accomplished yacht racer whose victories included, the Mallory Cup National Champion, Newport to Bermuda, Marblehead to Halifax, the FIGAWI, the PHRF New England Championship, the Beringer Bowl, Key West Race Week and the Block Island Race Week. Most of these victories were accomplished on the yacht "Claddagh" of which he was a co-owner. He also raced internationally in Sardinia, Antigua and Jamaica. He is survived by his longtime companion, Wendy Champigny of Georgetown, a brother, Michael C. Fallon and his wife, Patricia, two nieces, Christina and Caroline Fallon, a nephew, Nicholas Fallon and a devoted first cousin, John Fallon and his wife, Cheryl, all of South Hamilton. His funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. Contributions may be made in his memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the charity of ones choice. For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 23 to May 30, 2020