Leona Curhan, nee Feldman, 85, died peacefully on October 19th, 2020 at her home in Swampscott, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Newton Massachusetts, son of Rose (Salett) and George Feldman, Leona was a graduate of Newton High School. She graduated from Brandeis University with a BA in English and American Literature in 1956. She forged close ties to the university where she made many lifelong friends. She was the co-chair for her 40th reunion celebration as well as the Class Correspondent. Leona had a rewarding career as an educator teaching 5th grade in Waltham public schools and then as a Sales Manager for educational publishers, most notably for Scholastic Inc. She married Gerald Serge Curhan with whom she had two children. Although they eventually divorced, she maintained a close friendship with Jerry and his family. She is survived by her son Gregory Curhan, his wife, Randi, and their three children Noah, Jake and Evan, and Evans wife Hanna. She is also survived by her daughter, Julie Curhan Cottineau, her husband Fred, and their two children Chloe and Sacha. She is survived as well by her sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Norton Halber, her sister - in- law Annette Feldman, wife of late brother Sumner, and by her loving nieces, extended family, and friends. She was also predeceased by her sister Harriet Blackman and Harriets husband Mickey. Leona built a happy second chapter with her companion Irwin Garfinkle, who predeceased her, and cherished her ties with Irwins family. Leona will be remembered for her love of learning, her devotion to her family, her beautiful smile, and the way she made whomever she was speaking to feel like they were the most important person in the room. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, a private burial service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brandeis.edu/
Give designated to the 'Class of 1956 Scholarship' in memory of Leona Curhan or AllCare Hospice at donations@allcare.org.