Leonard R. "Lenny" Kessel, Apr 13, 1936 | Nov. 10, 2020, of Revere & Marblehead. Wife of Gilda Brecher Kessel, father of Alan, Loren (Alison Gibbs) & David (Rona Schwartz). Grandfather to Alexandra (Allie), Emily, Jared, Joely, Abigail & Ben. Son of the late Benjamin & Charlotte (Weiner) Kessel. He passed away at home peacefully in Maryland. Donations to hospice encouraged.



