Lillian F. (Manchin) Perkins, 94, of Gardner, formerly of Burlington and Swampscott, died peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 in Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Lillian was born in Swampscott, MA on March 15, 1925, the daughter of the late Emry and Vivian (Soderlund) Manchin. She graduated from Swampscott High School with the Class of 1943, and attended college earning her Bachelors Degree. Lillian was the Vice President of Technical Manufacturing Corporation of Peabody, MA for 25 years, retiring in 1996. She was an avid reader who enjoyed volunteering at the library. She was also a devoted animal advocate. Lillian loved traveling throughout New England and visiting Cape Cod. She especially loved spending time with her family. Lillian was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Charles T. Perkins, who died in 1986. She leaves one son, Scott C. Perkins of Gardner; one daughter, Pamela J. Perkins of Gardner; nephews, Kevin and Christopher; and several cousins. There are no services scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Please reference in memory of Lillian F. Perkins. Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner is handling the arrangements. www.boucherfuneral.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019