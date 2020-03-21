|
Lois S. Strome of Marblehead, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Philip Strome. Devoted mother of the late Susan Reed and the late Randall Strome. Treasured mother-in-law to Theodore Reed. Grandmother of Adam Strome and his wife Mindy. The loving sister of the late Alma Goldman. Dear daughter of the late Benjamin and Emily Shoolman. Lois grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts and raised her family in Marblehead, Massachusetts. She was a homemaker and a dedicated member of Kernwood Country Club and The Boston Yacht Club. She loved playing bridge, skiing, tennis, boating and going to the theater. She was a world traveler, and especially enjoyed her trips to Italy with her husband. Lois cherished her time spent with family and friends, and she participated fully in every aspect of her long lifetime. A private graveside service for Lois will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020. A public Celebration of Life will be held when gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Friends of the IDF via https://www.fidf.org/donate. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020