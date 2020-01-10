Home

Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
the Eastern Yacht Club
Marblehead, MA
View Map
Louise Ann Cushman, Lou Ann, passed away on January 6th, 2020 at age 62 in her home in Marblehead, MA with family by her side, after a graceful and dignified battle with brain cancer. Lou Ann was born in Berea, OH to Phyllis and Edward Williams where she grew up with her brother Ed. She graduated from Berea High School and began working in the restaurant industry where her vibrant personality thrived. She made many new friends and had great success, soon moving into managing restaurants, most notably Players in Lakewood, OH where she worked with Chief Michael Symon. She and her husband Tom met while working together at a restaurant in Sydney, Australia. They began their romance traveling throughout Southeast Asia and India and later married in 1992. After living together in Chicago to start their married life, they eventually settled in Toms hometown of Marblehead. In no time it became Lous town. Lou Anns beautiful and genuine spirit immediately endeared her to all she met. She had that rare ability to make everyone around her feel good through her love, laughter, compassion and attention to your every word. She embraced all and found the goodness in everyone. Life just seemed better with Lou as your friend. She made her husband into a better man and together they raised three beautiful children who will continue to keep her spirit shining bright. The community surrounded her with love as she fought her battle with grit and grace, and she was so thankful. She did not lose the fight; she fought it on her own terms. Lou Ann is survived by her husband of 27 years Thomas Cushman, daughter Zoe Cushman and sons Max and Ian Cushman, all of Marblehead, MA; brother Edward Williams, his wife Robin of Naperville, IL and her nephews Art of Silver Springs, MD and Jared of Salem, OR. A memorial service is scheduled at 1pm, Friday January 17th at the Eastern Yacht Club, Marblehead, MA.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020
