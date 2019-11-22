|
|
Louise E. Radack (1930 - 2019)
Louise Evelyn Radack (née Feldman) passed away at 89 on November 7, 2019, after a brief illness and a well-lived life.
Louise was born to Sadie (Hoffman) and Alfred Feldman on August 20, 1930. Raised in Boston along with older brother Merrill, she graduated from Brighton HS, and went on to UMass Amherst graduating in 1951. She then earned a Masters in Social Work at Simmons College in 1954.
After graduation, Louise moved to New York City to begin her professional career. While working at City Hospital, she met Alan Radack, a dental resident. They quickly fell in love, married six months later and shipped off to Germany where Alan was stationed as an Army captain. They enjoyed their two-year stay and took every opportunity to explore Europe in their VW bug.
Oldest son Eric was born in Germany and four more children followed after their return to the US. Louise and Alan lived in Salem and Topsfield before finally settling in Swampscott where they resided for more than 50 years in their beloved Beach Bluff neighborhood.
While raising five children, Louise continued to develop her career. She worked at local hospitals and nursing homes as a discharge planner, directed adult programs at the JCC in Marblehead and later, in private practice. Louise came out of retirement twice to resume the work she loved and served as an informal mentor to several younger social workers.
In addition to being an avid reader, regular theatre- and concert-goer, and lover of crossword puzzles and Scrabble, Louise enjoyed exercise and travel. Long a swimmer, in her 50s she took up running and ran numerous 10Ks including her favorite Tufts 10K, retiring from the sport well into her 70s. Later in life, she and Alan cycled in Europe, toured the glaciers of Alaska, visited the volcanoes of Hawaii, and kayaked among orcas near the San Juan Islands.
As her family expanded with the addition of sons- and daughters-in- law and 10 grandchildren. Louise cherished her role as "Grammy" and was active in their lives, traveling to events near and far.
In May 2018, Louise's heart broke with the loss of Alan after 61 years of marriage. She carried on and continued to live a full life. Her final year included many wonderful moments and planning for more.
Louise is survived by children Eric Radack, Laura & Charley Gosse, Carol & Mark Lev, Dan & Jess Radack, James Radack and grandchildren Ariel & Maiana Radack Krassner, Phoebe, Sophie & Cooper Lev, Jacob, Sam & Tenlea Radack and Lily & Emma Gosse, sisters-in-law Avis Feldman and Nancy Strauss, and many others in the extended family
A celebration of Louise's life will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the JCC in Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Swampscott Public Library or the Clifton Improvement Association.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019