|
|
Denise (Hanlon) Rockett of Marblehead, Massachusetts and Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at her Naples home among family and friends. She was born in Salem, Massachusetts on November 9th, 1939, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Curtin) Hanlon. While working at the Salem News, she met her beloved husband, J. Hilary Rockett. Together, they raised four children. Beginning in the early 1960s, Denise was Hilarys sole partner in both his legal and real estate businesses, filling many roles including secretary, leasing agent, and bookkeeper. At the time of the companys founding, Hilary was also pursuing his law degree. With his schedule divided, Denise quickly proved she had the business savvy to handle the day-to-day responsibilities and consequently became a pillar on which the success of the business rested. Denise and Hilary were wonderful partners in and outside the office. They began wintering in Naples almost 50 years ago, residing at The Remington at Bay Colony. They were very active members of the Bay Colony Golf Club. Denise played in the ladies golf league and loved her annual trip with the girls. She and Hilary cherished their long walks, bike rides around Naples, and socializing with their many friends. Not surprisingly, Denise brought her warmth, quick wit, and gregarious nature to the role of Social Director, a role she held for many years within The Remingtons condominium association. In Marblehead, she was a long-time member of Tedesco Country Club and the Corinthian Yacht Club where she spent many fun-filled days and nights. She loved attending the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Denise was also an avid reader and painter. Among her survivors are J. Hilary Rockett, Jr. and his wife Paige (DeMallie) of Marblehead, Pamela (Rockett) Castner and her husband Chris of Marblehead, and many grandchildren, Mary, Tucker and Samuel Rockett; Lia, Haley, and Marley Castner; and Margaret, Thomas, Jackson, and Lilly Rockett, all of Marblehead. Denise also leaves behind three sisters, Virginia Michaud and Charlene Hanlon both of Salem, Massachusetts and Rosemary Dilk of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. She was preceded in death by her husband Hilary, her brother, Thomas Hanlon of Bedford, New Hampshire, and her granddaughter, Allie Castner. Denises family wishes to thank special friends and caregivers whose kindness gave her comfort in her final weeks. In accordance with State directives during the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Denise will be laid to rest in Marblehead beside her husband at Waterside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020