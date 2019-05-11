|
|
A Celebration of the life of will be held at St. Stephens United Methodist Church, 67 Cornell Road, Marblehead, MA 01945 on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1:30 PM for Margaret A. Stone who was a Marblehead resident for 70 years; owner of Harbortown Flowers on Pleasant Street; a past President of the Chamber of Commerce; and a founder of the Marblehead Arts Festival. Active with North Shore Elders, the Council on Aging and the Governors Committee on Elder Affairs. A former Dir- ector of Heritage Bank; she ran the Edith Dodge Memorial Fund for many years and was an active member of Eastern Star. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Stephens or one of the above mentioned.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 11 to May 18, 2019