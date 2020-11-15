1/1
Marilyn R. Rittenberg
Marilyn R. Rittenberg, 6/25/1929 - 11/10/2020 dearly beloved wife of Richard WilliamRittenberg of Blessed Memory, has been laid to rest privately after a short illness. Marilyn is survived by three children, Lee (and Elisha) Rittenberg, Joni (and James) LeDonne, and Ellen (and Mark) Bresner. Gramsy to Bobby, Ethan, Alex, Amanda, Rebecca, Samantha, Alyssa and JD. Great Gramsy to Landon and Lucy. Roberts Health Center of North Kingstown Rhode Island was Marilyns last nurturing and joyful home. A passionate antique dealer, Marilyn cherished her Marblehead Massachusetts residence. Marilyn grew up in Dorchester with her loving mother Emily Ruth Lurie of Blessed Memory and graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School. May Marilyns life be a Blessing, as she will be missed.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.
