Marilyn Stuart (Ritchie) McClellan of Marblehead passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 89 after having succumbed to COVID-19. Marilyn was born on August 21,1930 at "Old Mary Alley" Hospital in Marblehead. She was proud to have been known as a "true Marbleheader." Marilyn attended Marblehead High School and then went on to secretarial school. She began her career at a Boston firm and later became an executive assistant in an advertising agency. She worked at Howards News for 35 years until it closed in 2010 and while there earned the moniker of the "the Dutchess", a title given to her by a late Marblehead Reporter journalist. She enjoyed her work at Howards and the daily exchange of stories, smiles, and kindnesses. And she loved to work the Lottery machine especially when she was able to hand out winnings. Marilyn was an avid Patriots fan and never missed watching a game. In fact, Sunday dinners with family were often scheduled around kick-off time. Always mindful of her civic duty, she voted every year until her passing and regularly volunteered to count votes at election time. Marilyn was a voracious reader and particularly enjoyed mystery novels. Her reading habits gave her an advantage when doing daily crossword puzzles. Marilyn loved sitting on her front porch taking in the cool ocean breeze on a hot summer night and talking to her neighbors as they passed by. She was a true animal lover and adored her cat and all the cats and dogs in the neighborhood that she regularly gave treats to. Marilyn was predeceased by the love of her life, Irving I. Folk, with whom she shared a decade of mutual adoration. She was cared for deeply by her children: Donald C.S. McClellan Jr., Sandra J. (McClellan) Moroney, and Maxine T. McClellan. She was the proud and loving grandmother of: Katharine F. (Moroney) Mitropoulos and her husband Dimitri Mitropoulos, Christina L. (Moroney) Moroney-Ebarb and her husband George Moroney-Ebarb, and Matthew J. Moroney. Marilyn had two great grandchildren: Petra A. Mitropoulos and Yanni A. Mitropoulos. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents: Walter A. Ritchie and Katharine S. (Goodwin) Ritchie, her siblings: John "Jack" C. Goodwin and his wife Irene C. Goodwin, and Elenore (Goodwin) Dunstin. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services were private and under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or to offer online condolences to the family, please visit eustisand cornellfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.