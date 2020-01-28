|
Mrs. Marjorie Ellen Gallagher Meg Loveland, On the morning of January 11, 2020 Meg Loveland passed away after a fight with Cancer. She is survived by her husband Russ Loveland; her daughter Kirstin Loveland; her sisters Marilyn and brother in law John Murphy; Kathleen Gallagher; Ginny and brother in law Steve Nemeskal; and Eileen Hollingshead, along with many nephews and nieces and friends. Born in Boston and raised in Dorchester with the hard-working Irish catholic mentality, Meg began her career early and held many jobs before becoming a book keeper at Boston Sand & Gravel. She quickly moved up within the company and earned the same level of respect and trust from each of her employers over her working years. Her last work day being less than a month before her death. After meeting her husband, Russ, Meg moved to Marblehead. She spent years as a stay at home mom before returning to work for Bartlett & Steadman Companies. Meg was a passionate gardener, crafter and overall jack of all trades. She had the ability to tackle any size project and to complete it with perfection. She enjoyed annual vacations in Cape Breton Nova Scotia visiting with in law Uncles, Aunts and cousins. As a young mother she would sew dresses and costumes for Kirstin and her friends; help out with girl scouts, sports, dance, schooling and more. Megs love of being busy and enjoying life will be truly missed by all who love her. In lieu of flowers, do a good deed or contributions may be made to of the . Along with the care of her husband and daughter, worked to ensure Meg passed peacefully and comfortably at home in the arms of her family, as was her wish. Per her request, there will be no formal services held.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020