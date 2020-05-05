|
|
Mrs. Marjorie L. Goolsby, passed away peacefully Friday May 1 at the age of 89 due to complications from Covid-19. Marjorie was born July 12, 1930 to Wilbur E. and Mary E. (Larivee) Bassett in Marblehead. As a lifetime resident she was proud of her Marblehead roots. Mrs. Goolsby graduated from Salem State University and received her Masters degree from Boston University. As an educator she taught for 43 years at the Glover School where she spent several years as principal. During her long tenure she enjoyed each of her classes and even taught many offspring of her former students. An avid reader, in her retirement, she traveled extensively and also enjoyed spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother Wilbur. She is survived by her brother Frederick and son Dr. Edmund Goolsby and his wife Gail all of Marblehead. She also leaves three grandsons, Reid(wife Diana) of Denver CO, Trevor(wife Kerri) of Marblehead, and Alec(wife Sarah) also of Marblehead, as well as six great grandchildren. As a lifetime parishioner of Star of the Sea church, a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. There will be no visiting hours. Burial will be at Waterside Cemetery when health restrictions are relaxed. To share a memory or offer online condolences to the family please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 5 to May 12, 2020