It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Marla Madden McDougall, our beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend on March 30, 2020 at the age of 57. Born in Beverly to Alana Hennessy Madden of Danvers, and the late William Madden, Marla was a proud resident of Swampscott, MA. Marla could light up a room with her positive energy, her laugh and her amazing smile. She had a generous spirit and a full heart which touched so many. She loved spending time with her close friends, including dinners, local get-togethers, and girls' weekends away. She also enjoyed reading and discussing the latest book with her book club family every month. As an avid Patriots fan, she never missed a game. As we all know, Marla also had great passion for her favorite artist, Bruce Springsteen, who she saw live in concert dozens of times. She was an honor graduate of Swampscott High School. She went on to Providence College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Marlas successful professional career spanned four decades in the financial services industry in Boston. She most recently worked for Natixis Investment Management from 1999 to 2018, becoming a Senior Vice President in 2012. She was always loved and admired by co- workers for her upbeat attitude and infectious personality. Marla is survived by her son Jake McDougall and his fianc Alison Grimes of Roslindale, MA. Marla was a devoted mother and she took no greater joy in life than her role as Mom to Jake. One of her favorite pastimes was sharing stories about him and his accomplishments with her family and friends. Marla loved to travel. She and Jake explored Italy, France, Switzerland and Hawaii together in recent years. Marla was blessed to have a very close group of high school friends. The bond that they shared was fostered by the love and support they had for each other for over 45 years. Her friends will remember her generous spirit and her full heart. They will cherish their memories forever. Family was everything to Marla. She always looked forward to holiday gatherings and the annual "Madden Family" summer vacation to Maine, which led to many great memories for all. The oldest of seven children, Marla is survived by Kristin Lally of Loveland, OH; Lynelle and David Perry of Georgetown, MA; Alana and Gerald Jennings of Slingerlands, NY; William Madden and Megan Clark of Windham, NH; Erin and Chris Pajak of Delmar, NY and Michael and Sarah Madden of Walpole, MA. Marla was a loving and caring aunt who will be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews; Rya and Devin Lally, Scott and Michaela Perry, Gerald and Ellie Jennings, Darby and Declan Madden, Brendan and Jason Pajak, and Caroline and Barritt Madden There will be a celebration of Marla's life in the near future, due to the current state of emergency. To honor Marla's memory, and to continue her legacy, our family has established the Marla Madden McDougall Scholarship Fund. This Fund will bestow scholarships to graduating seniors of Swampscott High School. To contribute to this Scholarship Fund, please visit GoFundMe.com and search for Marla Madden McDougall. Arrangements under the direction of Solimine Funeral Home, Lynn. Relatives and friends are encouraged to offer a message of condolence to the family at www. solimine.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020