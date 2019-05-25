Home

Marsha Foster Forman, 50+ year resident of Marblehead, died peacefully in Saugus, MA, on May 22, 2019. Devoted mother of Tammi (Montier) and husband Richard, and son Lane, loving grandmother of Joelle and Justin Montier. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years, Sumner, in 2015. Born in Chelsea, MA, she moved to Marblehead in 1959, and always appreciated and enjoyed the beauty of our special town. She was also a devoted sister to five siblings, many of whom resided in Marblehead as well. Marsha brought light and love to all who knew her. She worked tirelessly for Bay State Beauty Supply for over 30 years selling beauty supplies to hair salons throughout the North Shore, forging close friendships with all her customers who loved her like a mother. She was also famous for Mrs. Formans Chicken, a recipe shared with people far and wide.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 25 to June 1, 2019
