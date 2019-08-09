|
Martha Libby Booth, 93 passed away at Bertram House in Swampscott on July 22, 2019 after a long valiant battle with Parkinsons Disease. Born in West Palm Beach, FL, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Edwina (Hodges) Libby. She was the wife of the late John Booth who passed in 2002. A graduate of Marblehead High School (1944), she attended Burdett College in Lynn. She met her husband John while working at Universal CIT, married at St. Stephens Methodist Church in 1948 and raised her family in Marblehead. She worked as a secretary for the Marblehead School Department for several years retiring in 1984. She is survived by sons, Christopher (wife Cheryl) of Marblehead, Donald (wife Patricia) of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, Amanda (husband Graham) Johnson of Marblehead, Scott Booth (wife Kara Pesola) of Salem, Adam (wife Lauren) Booth of Baltimore MD, Erin Booth of Raleigh NC; and three great grandchildren, Emma & Lily Johnson of Marblehead and Finnan Pesola - Booth of Salem. Martha was the sister of the late Barbara E Hussey and sister-in-law of the late Dorothy B. Polando. A memorial service will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Saturday, August 24 at 11AM. Visitation will begin at 10AM. A private burial will be held at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Ste. B102, 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923 or Parkinsons Foundation, visit WWW.Parkinson.Org. To share a memory of Martha or to offer a condolence to her family you may visit www.eustisandcornell funeralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019