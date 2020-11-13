1/
Mary A. Adams
Mary 'Mimi' Angela Adams of Falmouth, age 75, died at her home, Heritage of Falmouth, on November 5th after a lifetime survival of heart disease. She thrived and beat the odds of her condition with her vivacious personality that was full of wit and grace. She was the daughter of William J. Adams and Cornelia G. (Duffy) Adams. Mimi was born February 9, 1945 in Charleston, SC and raised with her seven siblings in North Dighton, MA. She enjoyed many warm days at New Silver Beach, Falmouth, MA where her family has summered since 1949. After graduating from Salve Regina College, Mimi went to work for the Massachusetts State Unemployment Office. Most of her adult life was spent in Marblehead, MA where she frequented Shubies to buy her sweets and made her rounds at the rest of local haunts nearby Five Corners. If she wasnt out and about, she was at home knitting beautiful sweaters for her many nieces and nephews. Mimi was an avid reader, a great storyteller and known to enjoy a glass of wine with chocolate every so often. At 4 feet 8 inches, Mimi may have been small, but she packed a lot of spirit and smarts into her small frame. Mimi had a distinctive voice you could always hear across the room, an infectious laugh which followed her clever comments, and she knew all the words to the songs her sisters could never remember. She had an outsized love for her family, her parents, her siblings and all her nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Mimi is survived by her twin sister Cornelia C. Adams of Hampstead, NH and her siblings William J. Adams III, Kathleen A. Fallon, Thomas D. Adams, Susan M. Furlani and Michael P. Adams all of Falmouth, as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Virginia A. Adams. All of whom she loved and valued time with deeply. Services will be private. For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
