|
|
Mary Garland Bertolli (Caswell) was born June 30, 1921 in Marblehead, Massachusetts and passed away in the early evening of May 2, 2020, at the age of 98. After recovering from a fractured tailbone, Mary succumbed to COVID-19 at The Lafayette Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility in Marblehead, Massachusetts with family close by. Mary was born to Edward Hale and Anna (Roche) Caswell of Marblehead, Massachusetts. She spent her childhood and early adult life with her parents and younger brother, David W. Caswell. Family was always most valued by Mary and she spent much of her time enjoying the company of her parents, brother, aunts, uncles, and cousins. As a young child Mary was struck by a car almost resulting in her losing her life. She carried a long scar on her arm as a reminder of how lucky she was to be alive. From an early age Mary knew she wanted to be a secretary and spent over thirty years employed by Sylvania in Salem, Massachusetts. A friendship with Richard Bertolli blossomed into more and in 1959 they were married. A few years after their marriage, Richard lost his battle with cancer. Mary was always an independent and vibrant woman who traveled the world. She was a kind-hearted animal lover but found a calling in the performing arts when she joined The Paul Madore Chorale. She sang alongside her brother, David W. Caswell and his wife, Julia Louise (Kaelin) Caswell, until she lost her eyesight to glaucoma and macular degeneration. Mary believed every challenge in life could be overcome by having a strong will, unending patience, and a deep faith in God. Mary was predeceased by her parents Edward Hale and Anna (Roche) Caswell, her brother David W. Caswell and his wife Julia 'Judy' Louise (Kaelin) Caswell, her husband Richard Bertolli, brother-in-laws Dr. Robert L. Bertolli, Eugene E. Bertolli and his wife Jean T. Bertolli, Vincent Bertolli, sister-in-law Louise E. Bertolli, and nephew Dr. E. Robert Bertolli. Mary is survived by her nephew, David Edward (Nancy) Caswell, great nephew, Michael Joseph (Allison) Caswell and their children, Alyssa, Christopher and Jessica, great niece Elizabeth Mary Caswell and her fianc Phil, her cousins Betsey (Ken) King, Edward (Lauren) Marcott and Francis Parker Caswell, her niece Lisa (Guy) Marchetti, Josephine 'Gilda' Bertolli, as well as numerous well-loved relatives and friends. For guestbook and additional information please visit www.levesquefunerals.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 28 to June 4, 2020