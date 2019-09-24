|
|
Mary Elizabeth Brown Monaco, 94, of Wellington, FL. and Sharon, CT., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Wellington. Mary was born to the late Carlton Fiske Brown and Elizabeth Wade Kimball Brown of Marblehead, on December 28, 1924 at the Mary Alley Hospital. Mary grew up in Marblehead with her parents and older brother, the late Kimball Fiske Brown. She went to Marbleheads schools before graduating from Nasson College in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Mary moved to Winchester, NH to teach history and home economics. Mary moved back to Marblehead, where she worked as the head dietician at Salem Hospital in Salem, MA. until she married S. Vincent Monaco in June, 1952 at St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Marblehead. The couple started a family in 1953 with their son, Vincent James Monaco, followed by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Wade Monaco McCarthy in 1956. Mary loved being a mother, a home maker and a volunteer for the rest of her life. For several years Mary worked for her mother, Elizabeth Brown in The Wool-and-Work Shops in Marblehead. Mary also served on the board of the Marblehead Female Humane Society. Mary and Sam spent winters in Delray Beach, FL. She always looked forward to her sons and daughter-in-laws annual winter visits. After Sam passed away in 2006, Mary spent summers near her daughter in Sharon, CT. before returning to Florida for winters. Some of Marys most stimulating times resulted from volunteering at The Sharon Historical Society. She also enjoyed golf and activities at The Sharon Country Club. Mary delighted in the company of friends, her children and extended family. She loved them all. Mary often said her life was full. Full of joys and sorrows; successes and failures; gains and losses that it wasnt perfect but it was hers. Her unyielding spirit and positive nature fueled this daughter, wife, mother and friend. Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep after just one uncomfortable day. She left this life for the next with the same grace, elegance and determination that defined her. Mary is survived by her son Vincent James (Kathleen) of Marblehead; her daughter Elizabeth (Neil) of Sharon, New York and Wellington; sister-in-law Silvia Perroni of Manchester, NH; many nieces and nephews; step-granddaughters, Erin and Tara and their families; her other daughter, Barbara Parker of Evanston, IL.; many loving friends; and Dixie. Any remembrances may be made to St. Michaels Church in Marblehead or The Animal Medical Center in New York.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019