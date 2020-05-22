|
|
Mary Ellen (Peach) Farrar passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020, in Marblehead. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Farrar who predeceased her in 2019. Born on Christmas Day in 1937 to Samuel G. Peach and Margaret J. (McCarthy) Peach at the old Mary Alley Hospital on Franklin Street in Marblehead. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Marblehead High School, class of 1955, where was a member of the Football Cheering Squad. She later graduated from the Chandler Secretarial School in Boston. In 1958 she married Dick at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Church followed by a reception at the Rockmere Hotel in Marblehead. She was the proud and loving mother of Sharon Pingree-Russell (Webb), Rick P. Farrar (Pamela), Stephen J. Farrar and Michael B. Farrar. Nana of Caitlin Pingree, Jessica Pingree (fianc Jeffrey Grossman), Benjamin, Samantha, Charlotte and their mother Yunita Farrar. Great-Nana of Dallas and Dakota Peralta. Mary Ellen was a Realtor for over 35 years ending her long and accomplished career at Coldwell Banker in Marblehead. Working for and with first-time buyers while showing off the town of Marblehead was her favorite thing about the business. Mary Ellen was a communicant of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church where she was a volunteer on several committees. She was one of the founding members of the Fair Housing Committee in Marblehead finding ways to keep Marblehead affordable for those that were brought up in and worked for the town. She was also a member of the Marblehead Museum, where she volunteered. She and Dick were longtime members of the Boston Yacht Club. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers a donation in her name to the Marblehead Food Bank, 80 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences to the family please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 22 to May 29, 2020