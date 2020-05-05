|
|
Mary Katherine (Burke) Picariello, 87, of Marblehead, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Devereux Nursing Home due to complications from COVID-19. She was the wife of John A. Picariello, who predeceased her in 2013. Born and raised in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Kathleen Burke. She attended St. Marys High School in Lynn and went on to graduate from Emmanuel College in 1953. Mary was very involved in helping John run his bakery business right up to his retirement. Later, she worked for many years at the Marblehead Childrens Center in Marblehead, a position she truly enjoyed. John and Mary loved to travel visiting Italy and Greece as well as spending many happy days in North Conway New Hampshire and on Cape Cod. Mary was very active in the Star of the Sea Church for many years. The most important thing to Mary was her family, thoroughly enjoying every occasion in which everyone got together. Mary is survived by her four children, John N. Picariello of Salem, Maryann McKie and her husband, George, of Marblehead, Kathleen Kethro and her husband, Donald, of Barnstable, and Robert Picariello and his wife, Karen, of Marblehead. Marys grandchildren, George McKie and his wife Bethany, Erin McKie and her husband Justin Ahearn, Tyler and Tory Kethro, Johannah, Grace, and Katherine Picariello, and Taylor and Owen Picariello, were all a great source of joy in her life. Additionally. She was predeceased by her brother William Burke of Hanover, MA. ARRANGEMENTS: Due to the current health emergency, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 'Make a Wish Foundation' at www.wish.org. To share a memory or offer online condolences to Marys family please visit www. eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 5 to May 12, 2020