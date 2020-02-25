|
|
Mary Lucile Sullivan, 72, a longtime resident of Marblehead, passed away on February 17th, after a brief illness. Born in Queens Village, New York, Mary was the first born in a NAVY family and lived at or near various U.S. Naval Bases. In 1960 Marys family settled in Marblehead where she attended Tower School and graduated from Marblehead High School with the Class of 1966. Mary attended Boston Conservatory before transferring to Salem State College where she majored in English. She attended St. Hildas College, Oxford, England prior to earning her Masters Degree from Salem State College. After completing her education Mary then held a career position at Salem Superior Court which she loved dearly and held for thirty-two years. Mary was an active longtime member of Star of the Sea Parish serving as secretary, Lector, and Eucharistic minister as well as singing in the Star of the Sea Choir. Mary was a founding member of the Order of Secular Carmelites in Danvers. She received the scapular on October 19, 1991 and made Definitive Promise on October 12, 1996. Her devotional Carmelite name was Elizabeth of the Trinity. Marys cheerful nature and honesty will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and neighbors. Mary Lucile is pre-deceased by her beloved mother, Rita Adelaide Perry Sullivan, her father, Dr. John E. Sullivan and her younger sister, Lisa Perry Sullivan. She is survived by her younger brother John E. Sullivan, (Jack) of Rockport, Massachusetts, her little sister Rita E. March, her brother-in-law, Raymond P. March and her niece, Emelia R. March of Marblehead. Visiting hours will be held at Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street, on Friday, March 6th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead on Saturday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Waterside Cemetery and collation at Star of the Sea Parish Hall will follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mary Lucile Sullivans name to: Carmelite Nuns, 16 Mount Carmel Road, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020