Mary Ladd Livermore, 96, passed away on April 4, 2019 at Pleasant Bay Nursing Home on Cape Cod, MA. Born on October 5, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan, she graduated from Fordson High School in Dearborn, Michigan in 1940 where she was a star basketball player. Mary was married for 52 years until the passing of her husband, John Wood Livermore. She is survived by her son, Mark William Livermore of Porter, Maine and daughter, Margery Ann DeVito of Brewster, MA and two granddaughters, Amanda Donnelly and Lindsay Morris. Mary held a special place in her heart for her devoted son-in-law, Chuck DeVito as well as for her daughter-in-law, Beth Finkelstein. Mary loved her family, her large circle of friends and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She walked with the hand of God in her life, and became very involved with the Latin American Mission in San Jose, Costa Rica. For years she wrote cards to spiritually support the missionaries who were working far from their homes. She was active in the local Baptist Church in Marblehead for many years, having moved there in 1990. She remained a Marblehead resident until 2014, when she relocated to Cape Cod to be closer to her daughter. Mary had an effervescent zeal for life, bringing laughter, joy and respect to everyone she encountered. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who crossed her path. She enjoyed reading, watching football and playing golf. She was laid to rest at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead, MA next to her late husband. Pastor Robert Dibbs officiated. A celebration of her life will be held this summer in Brewster for her family members and many friends. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. Online guestbook available at www.eustisandcornell funeralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019