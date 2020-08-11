Mary Elizabeth Mergott Colby, 84, known by friends and family as "Mimi", passed into the afterlife peacefully July 9, 2020, in Tampa, Florida, joining her beloved husband Al, whom she missed dearly for 33 years. Mimi was born to Winston and Wilda Mergott, July 19, 1935, in Newark, New Jersey. Growing up with her older brother Win, the Mergotts lived in New Jersey, Ohio, Minnesota and Pennsylvania before settling in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Mimi graduated from Penn State in 1957, and in 1958 married Al Colby, whose family lived across the street. Soon after, they started their own family and moved to Marblehead. Momma Mimi enjoyed playing tennis, painting, going to Red Sox games, playing hockey at Colby Gardens, beating her kids in card and board games, and spending time with her husband, extended family, and friends. She made the best turnovers, a great fried dough, and knew more ways to prepare fish than most. She was a loving mom, actively participating in her childrens lives and activities. After her husbands passing in 1986, Mimi moved to Tryon, North Carolina, where she successfully opened and managed the Foxtrot Inn with her friend Betty Dougherty. Her next stops were in Deerfield Beach and Naples, Florida, where she became an avid golfer, and then to Tampa, Florida, to be closer to her family. Over the years she experienced the world, from Europe to Africa, and even Bali. An Alaskan Cruise with her children and grandchildren in 2006 was her favorite excursion. Mimi led a genuine, caring, and full life, focused on family and friendships. She is survived by her 3 children, Al Colby (his wife Donna), Amy Colby, and Phil Colby (his wife Lisa) - 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth Locke (her husband Daniel), John Colby (his wife Hannah), Margaret Colby, Samantha Imrich, and Emily Imrich - and 3 great-grandchildren, Samuel Colby, Adeline Locke, and Andrew Colby. Due to the ongoing pandemic, formal services will not be held. Please take a moment to celebrate Mimis life, she had a good one. If inclined, donations in her memory may be sent to the Tampa YMCA at 110 East Oak Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33602, or a YMCA of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store